Library systems team up to present bookmark challenge

NEWTON — Hickory Public Library and Catawba County Library are teaming up for a bookmark challenge to highlight the public libraries located throughout the county. As a Catawba County resident you can enjoy the benefits of dedicated staff, resources and services offered at each location.

From Monday, Oct. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 8, families are invited to visit each branch of the Hickory Public Library and the Catawba County Library to receive a special bookmark, and to attend fun and educational programs. Each branch will have a bookmark unique to that location. Once a bookmark from each branch has been collected, families can assemble them in order for a completed work of art from the children’s book of poetry, "Worlds Enough."

There are 10 library locations between the two systems:

Ridgeview Branch Library

706 First St., SW

Hickory, NC 28602

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

375 Third St., NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Southwest Branch Library

2944 N.C. 127 South

Hickory, NC 28602

St. Stephens Branch Library

3225 Springs Road, NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Conover Branch Library

403 Conover Station, SE

Conover, NC 28613

Main Library in Newton (Catawba County)

115 West C St.

Newton, NC 28658

Claremont Branch Library

3288 East Main St.

Claremont, NC 28610

Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library

9154 Sherrills Ford Road

Terrell, NC 28682

Maiden Branch Library

11 South A Ave.

Maiden, NC 28650

Library to Go

[mobile library: check the Catawba County Library events calendar for locations]

Written by local author Scott Owens, illustrated by local artist Missy Cleveland, and published by local publisher Redhawk Publications, "Worlds Enough" itself is a celebration of kids for kids, presenting poetry in a fun, clever and colorful way. The bookmark challenge will start and end with events at the Hickory Public Library and the Catawba County Library. In between those two events, be sure to check out the rest of the programs available across the two systems. More details, along with event calendars, can be found at www.hickorync.gov/library and www.catawbacountync.gov/library.

For the kick-off event, Owens and Cleveland invite youth and their families to share poems and art from "Worlds Enough" on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The first 40 youth (grades one through six) to register for the poetry/art talk will receive a kit including a copy of the book, canvas, acrylic paints, and brushes to share words and/or painting in response to "Worlds Enough" in a Tiny Art Show that will be on display at The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library from Nov. 1-30.

Ending with the wrap-up event, families are invited to join Missy Cleveland at the Catawba County Main Library in Newton for a Tales in the Garden Bilingual Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. Enjoy bilingual stories, a community art project with Cleveland, and a free copy of "Worlds Enough" while supplies last.

This collaborative partnership between the Hickory Public Library and the Catawba County Library hopes to encourage families to visit all library locations in the county to learn more about and experience the resources and services offered, and celebrate the creativity of local authors, artists, and publishers.

For more information about Hickory Public Library, visit www.hickorync.gov/library, call 828-304-0500 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HickoryPublicLibrary

For details about Catawba County Library’s services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them at www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.