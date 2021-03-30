Library survey measures system's effectiveness

NEWTON — The Catawba County Library strives to be the community’s place to connect, explore, and grow and to empower lives and build community by bringing people, information, and ideas together.

Each year, the library takes time to measure how effectively it is reaching its goals through a simple survey. The survey takes only a few minutes to complete and will help ensure that the library is providing the services and resources the community wants and needs.

All community members are invited to participate in the survey to share how they feel about their local libraries.

The survey can be accessed through the library’s homepage at www.catawbacountync.gov/library, or people can complete a paper version at their nearest branch (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest in Mountain View, and St. Stephens).

English and Spanish versions are both available, and all responses are confidential.

The survey will be available online or in person at any library location through Saturday, April 17.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.