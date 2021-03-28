Library staff honored as Main Street Champions

“The Catawba County Library staff are always willing to lend a hand to the Downtown Newton Development Association,” said Randy Williams, director of the City of Newton Planning Department. “Their dedication to our community enhances the DNDA’s economic developments efforts and continually helps downtown Newton and Catawba County move toward a bright future. Library staff are true champions of downtown Newton.”

“There are three keys to economic development success: public-private partnerships that share in the effort and jointly celebrate the successes of projects; economic development strategies that leverage local assets for authentic enhancements and improvements; and local champions that are leading the effort every step of the way,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “The Main Street Program throughout the state, is the epitome of the implementation of these three key components of success.”