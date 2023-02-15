NEWTON — Due to scheduled repairs, the Catawba County Main Library in Newton will be offering library services on the lower level starting Saturday, Feb. 18.

During this time, the upper level of the library will be closed for the safety of staff and patrons. The lower level will remain open for everyday library services. The library’s curbside window service will also be available during regular operating hours.

The scheduled repairs will hopefully be completed by the end of the month. The anticipated schedule for the Main Library in Newton is as follows:

• Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., project begins. The upper level will be closed but the lower level will be open with computers, newspapers, magazines, seating, ability to check out books, print, scan, and fax.

• Monday, Feb. 20, closed. The Main Library in Newton will be fully closed. Visit St. Stephens, Southwest or Sherrills Ford-Terrell branch libraries.

• Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Thursday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the upper level will be closed but the lower level will be open with computers, newspapers, magazines, seating, ability to check out books, print, scan, and fax.

• Friday, Feb. 24, through Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the upper level will be closed but the lower level will be open with computers, newspapers, magazines, seating, ability to check out books, print, scan, and fax.

• Monday, Feb. 27, through Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the upper level will be closed but the lower level will be open with computers, newspapers, magazines, seating, ability to check out books, print, scan, and fax.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s services and repair project updates, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catcolibrary.