Library, school partner for student art exhibit

NEWTON — In early February, the Catawba County Library launched its most recent art exhibit at the Main Library in Newton. Showcasing works by Maiden Middle School’s eighth-grade art class, the exhibit is titled "Your Art with Us: The Future."

The collaborative effort is part of the library’s Arts @ the Library initiative, which seeks to make art more prominent in local libraries and to provide wider access to the community’s rich arts and culture scene. The program introduces people to different styles of art and was designed to offer rotating art exhibits, artist receptions, and hands-on workshops for all ages.

For the exhibit, Natalie Childress, Maiden Middle School’s art instructor, introduced eighth-graders to 19th-century landscape painter Thomas Cole and "The Course of Empire," his conceptual series tracing civilization’s progress in five works. She then charged the students with creating art based on Cole’s perspective, asking them to produce what would be the sixth work, called "The Future." Their take on this piece of art was open to interpretation and could illustrate the future in Cole’s era in 1836, in the present day, or well beyond the 21st century.