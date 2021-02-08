Library requests seed donations from community

NEWTON — As the spring growing season approaches, the Catawba County Library is launching a new resource for backyard gardeners: a seed library.

Seed libraries are a community-sourced way to share seeds, so everyone is invited to bring in viable seeds for flowers, herbs, and vegetables. Experienced and amateur gardeners are encouraged to contribute seeds they’ve harvested from their own crops and share with others who are looking for proven successes.

Heirloom varieties are especially appreciated.

Donations should be securely packaged and clearly labeled with name, variety, and suggested growing conditions if possible. Pre-packaged, unexpired seeds are also welcome.

Optimally, seeds in the collection should be well-suited to Catawba County’s 7b hardiness zone and should have a good track record in the general climate of the Carolina foothills.

All library branches will accept seed donations during their standard business hours, and the seed swap collection will be available to the public in early March. It will be housed upstairs at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.). The seed collection depends on donations, so check in frequently to see what is available since seeds cannot be reserved.