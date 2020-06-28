Library program tied to local LITeracy Trails

NEWTON – As children and families participate in the Catawba County Library’s annual Summer Learning adventure, they’re being directed to local parks and attractions. There, at the stations of the county’s LITeracy Trails, they can find codes that help them complete tasks and earn program badges.
LITeracy Trails consist of 18 individual stations that follow the storyline of an engaging children’s book while also offering opportunities for exercise and further exploration. They are located at Bakers Mountain Park, Bunker Hill Covered Bridge, Murray’s Mill Historic Site, and St. Stephens Park.
LITeracy Trails help children engage with the world through language, movement, and positive social interactions. They feature beautifully illustrated picture book pages that touch on topics of community interest, emphasize inclusivity, and often include Spanish translations.
The creation of local LITeracy Trails was conceived by the 2016-17 class of Leadership Academy, a Catawba County government program that engages county employees to dive deep into the principles of leadership and service.
In addition to the library, other partners who played a major role in creating the LITeracy Trails are the Catawba County Historical Association, Catawba County Parks, and several local Boy Scouts, who helped erect the stations. A major source of funding came through grants provided by LiveWell Catawba, the nonprofit organization dedicated to building a culture of wellness throughout Catawba County.
Summer Learning 2020 runs through early August, and people of all ages are invited to sign up for reading challenges, special performances, and lots of DIY online activities. This year’s theme – "Imagine Your Story" - involves everything from fairy tales and folklore to local genealogy and family history. Participants who complete Summer Learning’s required activities will be eligible for incentives and entered into a drawing for grand prizes. Registration and program guidelines are available at www.catawbacountync.gov/library.
For more information about the Catawba County Library’s array of resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.
