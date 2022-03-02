Library program features 'Poster Girls' author

HICKORY — People are invited to meet Charlotte-based author Meredith Ritchie and learn all about her new book on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m.

"Poster Girls" is a historical fiction novel about two military wives who work in the Shell Assembly Plant. Told from two perspectives, "Poster Girls" is driven by the true but forgotten events and accomplishments of a diverse group of ordinary American women. For the complete synopsis, visit https://www.meredithritchie.com/ .

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Ritchie will discuss the role women played during World War II and the history of Charlotte’s Shell Assembly Plant. Built in six months’ time by the U.S. “war machine,” Charlotte’s 2,300-acre Shell Assembly Plant operated around the clock under strict safety rules to offset the danger it posed to over 10,000 employees.

Ritchie lives near the heart of the Queen City with her husband and two cats. She will have copies of her book available to sell and sign. This program is free but space is limited so registration is encouraged.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.