Library plans field trip to soap company
Library plans field trip to soap company

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library will present a field trip to Seven Seed Soap Co. at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Learn about local entrepreneurs and artists who are turning their passions into livelihoods and transforming their talents and skills into lives well-crafted.

Seven Seed Soap Co. has been in Catawba County for more than 20 years. Participants will learn about this business and watch the science and art of soap making.

Participants will meet at Seven Seed Soap located at 111 N College Ave, Newton. This program is for all ages.

Space is limited, so register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library.

