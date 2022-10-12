Library plans field trip to Manufacturing Solutions Center

HICKORY — Join the library as we learn about local entrepreneurs and artists who are turning their passions into livelihoods and transforming their talents and skills into lives well-crafted.

We will be visiting Manufacturing Solutions Center on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. for a behind-the-scenes tour of this STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) focused center specializing in research and development, engineering, sourcing, and training for 21st-century manufacturing.

From developing fabrics with healing and pain-relieving properties to advanced medical garments, this field trip will give you a glimpse of innovations in STEM technologies coming from our area. Whether you are a local citizen interested in community business, a homeschooler learning about STEM careers, or have a general interest in the sciences, this field trip series highlights the talent and opportunity within the community.

Registration required. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/pursuing-the-life-well-crafted-with-manufacturing-solutions-center/

Meet at Manufacturing Solutions Center, 301 Conover Station SE, Conover, NC 28613 .

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. Please check the library’s calendar for a full list of events at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/2022-10/

All library programs are free and open to the public.