Library plans field trip to Catawba Science Center

HICKORY — Ready for a field trip? Elementary age kids and their families are invited to visit one of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library's favorite neighbors, the Catawba Science Center, at 6:30 p.m. on July 18.

Participants will meet at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and head over to the Science Center together. On the tour, participants will take turns visiting the planetarium and the aquarium. Registration is required. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/field-trip-to-catawba-science-center/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

