Library plans evening of stories and music

HICKORY — Enjoy an evening of storytelling and music with Michael Reno Harrell at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Harrell will explore Southern Appalachian culture, history, and day-to-day life in the South through his stories and self-penned songs.
Harrell is an award-winning songwriter, a published author, a nationally known storyteller and a visual artist. He is from the mountains of North Carolina where all those things are as much a part of life as breathing. His talents in the aforementioned fields have taken him to 44 states and several foreign countries over his 53-year career. His work is based in life experiences that reflect the culture of his mountain roots, which go back eight generations.
This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.