Library plans evening of stories and music

HICKORY — Enjoy an evening of storytelling and music with Michael Reno Harrell at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Harrell will explore Southern Appalachian culture, history, and day-to-day life in the South through his stories and self-penned songs.

Harrell is an award-winning songwriter, a published author, a nationally known storyteller and a visual artist. He is from the mountains of North Carolina where all those things are as much a part of life as breathing. His talents in the aforementioned fields have taken him to 44 states and several foreign countries over his 53-year career. His work is based in life experiences that reflect the culture of his mountain roots, which go back eight generations.