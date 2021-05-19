Library planning for new main branch

In the next few months, Catawba County Public Library branches will get some updates and enhancements to better serve the community. In the long term, the library system has plans for an all-new main branch in Newton.
A recent five-year strategic plan and a facilities study put together by the library and an outside consulting group lays out goals for the library system, which includes making neighborhood branches more focused on their immediate service areas and ultimately building a new headquarters branch, Library Director Siobhan Loendorf said.
The suggestions in the facilities study would reorganize the branches so they would offer more diverse services catering to different areas of the county, Loendorf said. Right now, branches big and small all work to offer the same services, even if there isn’t high demand at every branch.
Under the new plan there will be three branches designated as regional branches — St. Stephens, Sherrills Ford-Terrell and Southwest. Those branches will host more resources, but for an all-encompassing resource hub, patrons could still go to the headquarters library. The regional branches would cater to demographics of their area, within several miles. Based on what services are most used or needed, hours could change, new services could be offered or unused services dropped, Loendorf said.
St. Stephens is one branch where Loendorf hopes to add more children and teen resources, like set-aside areas, because there is a large demand for that in the area, she said.
The remaining three branches — Maiden, Conover and Claremont — would be designated as neighborhood branches. They will narrow down services to focus on people who live within one to two miles of the library, Loendorf said. Instead of trying to include every book possible, Loendorf hopes to narrow down the collections at the neighborhood branches, so patrons can easily find and check out new books when they visit the library.
Before any changes happen, the first step is surveying library staff to see what they think each branch needs and doesn’t need, Leondorf said.
From there, they’ll look at the money available in the budget to put those changes in place as well as other general upgrades like new paint and carpet, Loendorf said.
This year, the library will also put aside $300,000 toward a future new main branch building, Loendorf said. She hopes to be able to build the new headquarters in five to 10 years.
“To meet our goals we need equipment and a location to engage people, somewhere people can hang out and congregate and learn,” Loendorf said.
In addition to facility changes, the strategic plan also lays out goals to connect, explore and grow, Loendorf said.
The library aims to connect people better with resources and one another, she said. To reach that goal, the library may offer more outreach and library-to-go resources, partner with local schools and send welcome packets to new residents and businesses.
Another goal is to foster Catawba County’s opportunity to explore. That could mean adding museum-quality exhibits for more learning opportunities at libraries, adding the latest technology at branches and adding more online library content.
The library also plans to grow its offerings, its partnerships and more, according to the strategic plan. That could mean growing the number of patrons using the libraries by eliminating barriers like late fees, offering greater internet and technology access to everyone, locating future branches with other county services to make them more accessible and increasing communication with county and city leaders.
The ideas for the library system’s growth strategies come from several community meetings and surveys, Loendorf said.
“The library focuses on the community because … the community is the center of the library,” she said.