Library planning for new main branch

The remaining three branches — Maiden, Conover and Claremont — would be designated as neighborhood branches. They will narrow down services to focus on people who live within one to two miles of the library, Loendorf said. Instead of trying to include every book possible, Loendorf hopes to narrow down the collections at the neighborhood branches, so patrons can easily find and check out new books when they visit the library.

Before any changes happen, the first step is surveying library staff to see what they think each branch needs and doesn’t need, Leondorf said.

From there, they’ll look at the money available in the budget to put those changes in place as well as other general upgrades like new paint and carpet, Loendorf said.

This year, the library will also put aside $300,000 toward a future new main branch building, Loendorf said. She hopes to be able to build the new headquarters in five to 10 years.

“To meet our goals we need equipment and a location to engage people, somewhere people can hang out and congregate and learn,” Loendorf said.

In addition to facility changes, the strategic plan also lays out goals to connect, explore and grow, Loendorf said.