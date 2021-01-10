Library offers session on getting organized

NEWTON — Interested in getting more control over your life? The Catawba County Library wants to support your efforts with an invitation to a virtual workshop focused on organization. It takes place at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, via Zoom.

Since the battle over clutter is constant, library staff will share practical, real-life techniques you can use to keep it at bay. They’ll also go a step further by introducing ways you can repurpose items you may already own to bring calmness and order to your home. That means you can tidy up your kitchen, home office, bathroom cabinet, and closet in ways that bring you more satisfaction — and you can do it without buying unnecessary gadgets and tools. Creative thinking will reveal new uses for items sitting in your refrigerator, in the recycling bin, and on your desk.

The session will also offer people a chance to share their own tips and tricks for organizing a home, a room, a drawer, or anything else. If it’s proven successful for you, this is the opportunity to spread the word.

To participate in the workshop, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ccls-organize-reg. Registered attendees will be notified of the meeting code by email.