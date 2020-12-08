Library offers kits to keep families learning

NEWTON — Catawba County Library empowers lives and builds community by bringing people, information, and ideas together. As part of its outreach, the library creates do-it-yourself kits for people to take home and complete on their own or with the help of a live video tutorial hosted by library staff.
During December, the Catawba County Library is boosting these popular project offerings to help people celebrate the holidays, keep kids engaged in learning, and support community organizations and outreach. The programs include:
• Make a Toy for a Raptor — This take-home project includes everything you’ll need to create enrichment toys for birds at the Carolina Raptor Center. Pick up a complete kit of supplies at any library branch (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest, and St. Stephens) and then join the library for a live Zoom program with the center’s volunteer coordinator, who will show participants how to put together a paper chain, paper flower, and puzzle tube. She’ll also explain how the toys are used to enrich the daily lives of the birds. Finished toys can be dropped off at the library for donation to the center. Sign up at www.tinyurl.com/raptorgift. The online session takes place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.
• Festive Light Bulb Upcycling DIY — Create a cute, easy holiday decoration from a nightlight-sized, burned-out bulb. The kits will provide practically everything you’ll need to make an ornament —you just supply the bulb. Pick up the materials at any branch, and register by sending your name to share@catawbacountync.gov with the subject line ‘Light Bulb DIY.’ Then, join us at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 for the live, virtual tutorial. (Kits will be available all month long if you’d like to make an ornament after the Zoom session.)
• Wooden Ornament Share — At this virtual, all-ages program, presenters will share how to decorate round wooden ornaments using science-based techniques. Request a kit at your local branch prior to the Zoom class; each one includes four ornaments to decorate. One kit per family/household. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/cclsornamentshare. The online session takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
• First Flight: Family STEAM — This fun program commemorates the anniversary of the Wright brothers’ historic flight. During the live Zoom session, the library will feature planes from the Hickory Aviation Museum, build a replica of the Wright Brothers’ 1900 glider, and explore paper airplane designs. Pick up a kit with all the materials from any library branch, and join in the interactive Zoom session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. Register at https://tinyurl.com/FirstFlightFamily.
For more details about the library’s DIY kits and other services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library or call 828-465-8664.
