Library offers kits to keep families learning

NEWTON — Catawba County Library empowers lives and builds community by bringing people, information, and ideas together. As part of its outreach, the library creates do-it-yourself kits for people to take home and complete on their own or with the help of a live video tutorial hosted by library staff.

During December, the Catawba County Library is boosting these popular project offerings to help people celebrate the holidays, keep kids engaged in learning, and support community organizations and outreach. The programs include:

• Make a Toy for a Raptor — This take-home project includes everything you’ll need to create enrichment toys for birds at the Carolina Raptor Center. Pick up a complete kit of supplies at any library branch (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest, and St. Stephens) and then join the library for a live Zoom program with the center’s volunteer coordinator, who will show participants how to put together a paper chain, paper flower, and puzzle tube. She’ll also explain how the toys are used to enrich the daily lives of the birds. Finished toys can be dropped off at the library for donation to the center. Sign up at www.tinyurl.com/raptorgift. The online session takes place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.