Library offers Happy Birthday America Parade

HICKORY — Get out your red, white and blue and join the fun at the annual Happy Birthday America Parade.

The parade is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Kids of all ages are encouraged to decorate their “wheels” in holiday red, white, and blue. Strollers, bicycles, tricycles, wagons and scooters are all welcome to participate in the parade. Drape your wheels in streamers or bunting in true patriotic style. Don’t forget to decorate your helmet, too.

Special guests from the Hickory Police Department and the Hickory Fire Department will be on hand to join the fun as well as Pelicans for an icy cool treat.

Prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories for best decorated “wheels” and more in this fun-filled family event that is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. 

