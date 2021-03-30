Library offers digital books with no waits, no holds

NEWTON — To help meet the increased demand for digital books and audiobooks, the Catawba County Library is offering hundreds of new titles for adults, teens, and kids. These just-added selections come with the extra benefit of being available to everyone with no waits and no holds. Reading and listening are immediate.

The enhanced collection of ebooks and audiobooks is available on the Libby app, which can be downloaded for free through the App Store and Google Play. It’s a quick sign-up using your Catawba County Library card number.

Users can enjoy adult titles by browsing the Great Reads Without the Wait! collection on Libby’s home page or by choosing the Explore option and selecting What’s Available. The new adult materials include over 170 recently-added titles and feature fiction and nonfiction ebooks and audiobooks. These selections are ideal for group reads, especially digital book clubs, community reading events, and student reading programs. They’ll be available with no waits through Dec. 31.