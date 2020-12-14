Library launches new digital services

This also means that users should be aware that they will not be able to see items borrowed through one account reflected in the other account’s listings.

Current Catawba County Library cardholders can gain access to the new NC LIVE Hoopla Flex option as follows:

1. Go to the Hoopla app (available from the App Store or Google Play) or visit www.hoopladigital.com.

2. Log in with an existing Hoopla account (new users can sign up for a new account using their Catawba County library card).

3. Jot down your library card PIN number to enter later.

4. Once logged into Hoopla, go to Settings by clicking on the icon at the top right corner of the screen.

5. Once in Settings, look for Library Settings and click or touch to update your library choice.

6. Type in NC Live and then select NC LIVE from the dropdown box.

7. Click on ‘touch to update your card.’ Then, type in your Catawba County Library card number with no spaces and add NC to the very end. For example: 9301555555555NC.

8. Click ‘save library settings’ so that you will have access to both Hoopla options going forward.