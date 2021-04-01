Library hosts meeting with author, professor

HICKORY - Join Hickory Public Library for a Zoom meeting on Monday, April 12 at 2 p.m. with author and professor Jason Hackworth.

Hickory Public Library is partnering with Hickory Community Theatre for this program with Jason Hackworth, author of 'Manufacturing Decline: How Racism and the Conservative Movement Crush the American Rust Belt.'

By weaving together analyses of urban policy, movement conservatism, and market fundamentalism, Hackworth highlights in Manufacturing Decline the central role of racial reaction in creating the problems American cities still face.

Hackworth is a professor in the Department of Geography and Planning at the University of Toronto. He teaches and writes about urban decline, political economy and racial exclusion. He is also the author of 'The Neoliberal City: Governance, Ideology, and Development in American Urbanism,' and 'Faith Based: Religious Neoliberalism and the Politics of Welfare in the United States.'

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. An email reminder will be sent with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.

This program is a complement to Hickory Community Theatre’s presentation of Dominique Morisseau’s 'Skeleton Crew' from May 13-23. More details are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.