Library hosts Conversational Spanish program

HICKORY - Hickory Public Library is continuing to host a virtual Conversational Spanish group through May for anyone looking to practice your Spanish Language skills.

The online group meets through Zoom on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Due to the upcoming holiday, a meeting will not occur on April 7. Meetings will resume on April 14 and continue through May 26. Newcomers are always welcome to join us as participants or listeners.

The Conversational Spanish sessions will help you improve your speaking ability and expand your knowledge of Spanish vocabulary. This is perfect for people who are comfortable with basic vocabulary and grammatical concepts in Spanish who would like to focus on increasing fluidity.

The facilitator is Laura Bernhein. She is an Argentinean journalist and life coach living in Asheville. Her passions are communication, traveling and raising her two beautiful kids.

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. An email reminder will be sent with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.