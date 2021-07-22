Library hosts Bunker Hill Covered Bridge presentation

Visit Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about Bunker Hill Covered Bridge, one of only two original remaining covered bridges in North Carolina.

This site is preserved by the Historical Association of Catawba County and was designated a National Historic Engineering Landmark in 2001. Executive Director Bo Teague will highlight some of the history and stories about Bunker Hill Covered Bridge.

The Bunker Hill Covered Bridge spans Lyle creek at the site of Island Ford Road. It was built by Andy L. Ramsour in 1895 and originally had an open span. The bridge was covered in 1900 to protect the timbers from the elements. The Bunker Hill Covered Bridge is the only remaining example of an improved lattice truss system bridge in wood.

Teague is a life-long Catawba County native. He was raised in the Blackburn Community just south of Hickory and attended Gardener Webb University. Teague has been with the Historical Association of Catawba County for eight years and works to preserve the objects, stories and places that matter most to Catawbans.

Registration is not required for this program. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.