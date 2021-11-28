Library Friends prepare holiday book sale

HICKORY — Shoppers will find a wide selection of books and CDs at the Friends of Hickory Public Library’s holiday book sale, which will be held the first weekend in December in the main meeting room at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE in the Hickory SALT Block.

“The books are in such good shape that you could give them as gifts or keep for yourself,” says sale chairman Lucy Kearns.

The sale will begin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2-4 p.m., with a special event for current, renewing or new members featuring books two for $1. Then on Friday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., all books will be $1 each.

Of special interest is a wide range of popular Christmas books and young adult fiction. Other bargains include romance paperbacks and CDs three for $1.

Unique $5- and $15-dollar gift baskets, designed by Friends volunteers, will also be on sale. Basket chairman Paula Finegan says this is a “great opportunity to pick up Christmas gifts."

At any time during the sale, supporters can renew memberships or join the Friends of Hickory Public Library, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and services to the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries.

As well as hosting several book sales a year, Friends volunteers operate the Library Corner Book Store at Patrick Beaver year-round. All proceeds go directly back to the library.