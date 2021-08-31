 Skip to main content
Library Friends book sale scheduled
HICKORY — The End of Summer Book Sale sponsored by Friends of Hickory Public Library will offer a large selection of books, movies, CDs and puzzles at the small price of $1 each.

The sale will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the main meeting room at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE in the Hickory SALT Block. All proceeds benefit Friends of Hickory Public Library.

“This is a great time to stock up on fall reading,” said Rochelle Walton, president of the Friends board. “We have so many books to sell, including lots of new history and sports books.” Categories also include fiction, nonfiction, biography, travel, reference, crafts, cooking, religion, business, music and gardening in hardbacks and paperbacks.

“Hundreds of books will be for sale,” said Lucy Kearns, book sale chairman and Friends vice president. “With so many titles, there is something for everyone.”

There will also be a wide variety of children’s choices, according to Cozette Sinclair, coordinator of the library’s Corner Book Store section for children, president of Friends of Ridgeview Library and member of the Hickory Library Board. “We have a really good classroom set, lots of poetry books, fiction and nonfiction for preschool through young adult.”

The nonprofit Friends of Hickory Public Library is dedicated to providing support and services to enhance the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries. Renewing or signing up for a new membership can be done during the book sale.

