Library Friends book sale scheduled

HICKORY — The End of Summer Book Sale sponsored by Friends of Hickory Public Library will offer a large selection of books, movies, CDs and puzzles at the small price of $1 each.

The sale will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the main meeting room at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE in the Hickory SALT Block. All proceeds benefit Friends of Hickory Public Library.

“This is a great time to stock up on fall reading,” said Rochelle Walton, president of the Friends board. “We have so many books to sell, including lots of new history and sports books.” Categories also include fiction, nonfiction, biography, travel, reference, crafts, cooking, religion, business, music and gardening in hardbacks and paperbacks.

“Hundreds of books will be for sale,” said Lucy Kearns, book sale chairman and Friends vice president. “With so many titles, there is something for everyone.”