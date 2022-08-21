Library Friends book sale scheduled

HICKORY — The upcoming Friends of Hickory Public Library book sale at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature a wide selection of books from children’s to classics and everything in-between for $1 each. In addition, all fiction will be two for $1 at the sale.

The sale, which will be in the main meeting room, is set for Friday, Aug. 26, 9:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We also have a wide range of audio, do-it-yourself and home repair books, as well as the usual mix of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books,” said Book Sale Chairman Lucy Kearns. “We are so grateful for all the people who donate books.”

Friends of Hickory Public Library is a nonprofit providing support and services to the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries. Activities include operating the Library Book Corner and supporting preschool outreach services, children’s authors, adult programs and special events. Supporters can renew or join the Friends during the sale. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE, in the Hickory SALT Block.