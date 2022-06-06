 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library Friends Book Sale June 10, 11

HICKORY — A great selection of book bargains galore will be offered at the upcoming Friends of Hickory Public Library June sale at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The sale, which will be in the main meeting room, is set for Friday, June 10, 9 a.m.to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All fiction will be two for $1 and all other books $1 each.

“This time of year, everyone needs a good stack of beach reads, and our shelves are overflowing with books,” says Friends president Rochelle Walton. “Come shop our sale and support the Friends.”

In addition to beach books, many new history and cookbooks will be featured, along with a special collection of woodworking and wood carving books.

Friends of Hickory Public Library is a nonprofit providing support and services to the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries. Supporters can renew or join the Friends during the sale.

