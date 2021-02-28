Library features local people in read-aloud series

NEWTON — If you enjoyed being read to as a child, you’ll be excited by the read-aloud series the Catawba County Library is offering for Read Across America Day. It features a selection of well-known figures in county government and will run daily from Sunday, Feb. 28, through Saturday, March 6.

Read Across America Day was established by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998 in conjunction with Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2. The annual observation still takes place around that date but has been greatly expanded to motivate kids and teens to read regularly year-round.

The Read Across America program shares books that allow young people to see themselves reflected in a variety of stories and characters, and it also promotes books that illustrate different environments and experiences. Read Across America believes that readers who feel included and recognized on the page will be more engaged with the world.

The library’s read-aloud series offers an ideal opportunity for families to watch together, reinforcing the message that reading matters, that it’s important, and that it’s fun.

The schedule is as follows:

• Sunday, Feb. 28, Executive Assistant Elizabeth Krige: "The Perfectly Perfect Wish," by Lisa Mantchev