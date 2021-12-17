Library event will focus on 'The Color Purple'

HICKORY — The Hickory Public Library is hosting a community read event on Saturday, Jan. 8, for the book "The Color Purple" by Alice Walker.

This community read event will take place at both libraries: Ridgeview Branch at 10 a.m. and the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 3 p.m. The events will include a book discussion and a live performance of select scenes from the musical.

Interact with the cast of the show and enjoy a sneak peek from the Hickory Community Theater’s production of "The Color Purple." The Hickory Community Theater’s shows will run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 5.

Books are available to check out at both libraries and digitally using Hoopla, Libby, or Overdrive. For questions on how to access your digital library account, call the library. The program is free but limited to 45 people on a first-come basis.

For more information, call 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW.