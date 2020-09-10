Library director receives Order of Long Leaf Pine

NEWTON — In recognition of her 32 years of service to the people of North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper honored Catawba County Library director Suzanne White with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
This highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor is given most often to retiring individuals who have at least 30 years of service in the state of North Carolina. White completed her tenure at the library on Aug. 31, following seven-plus years in the role of director.
At a reception on Aug. 28 at the Main Library in Newton, Catawba County commissioner Barbara Beatty presented the certificate to White. She joins the company of other notable recipients of the award, including Maya Angelou, Charles Kuralt, Bob Timberlake, Doug Marlette, Coretta Scott King, and Dean Smith.
White, a native of Roanoke, Virginia, received her bachelor’s degree in English from Mary Washington College and her master’s degree in library science from UNC-Chapel Hill. The first three years of White’s service to the state were spent as a teacher of language arts and social studies at a middle school and high school in Onslow County. She then turned to libraries and worked at the Chapel Hill Public Library during graduate school, followed by her first professional position at Neuse Regional Library in Kinston. Prior to her role with the Catawba County Library System, White worked in positions of increasing responsibility at the Rowan Public Library in Salisbury.
As director with the Catawba County Library System, White was involved in a host of library and community organizations, including the State Library Commission, Newton-Conover Rotary Club, Racial Justice and Reconciliation Discussion Group, NC Library Association, Newton Business Advisory Committee, and Newton Arts Council.
Kim Lyke Holden, executive director of the Catawba County Partnership for Children, touted White’s role as a board member and officer of the organization, offering that “Aside from her impressive professional prowess and her unwavering commitment to our community, Suzanne is also just a wonderful person. She is kind and caring, and is always happy to pitch in and contribute to the greater good. She is incredibly smart, yet very approachable and humble. We have been so very fortunate to have her in Catawba County.”
