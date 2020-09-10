Library director receives Order of Long Leaf Pine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — In recognition of her 32 years of service to the people of North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper honored Catawba County Library director Suzanne White with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

This highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor is given most often to retiring individuals who have at least 30 years of service in the state of North Carolina. White completed her tenure at the library on Aug. 31, following seven-plus years in the role of director.

At a reception on Aug. 28 at the Main Library in Newton, Catawba County commissioner Barbara Beatty presented the certificate to White. She joins the company of other notable recipients of the award, including Maya Angelou, Charles Kuralt, Bob Timberlake, Doug Marlette, Coretta Scott King, and Dean Smith.