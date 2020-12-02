Library curbside pickup hours extended

Hickory Public Library has extended hours for its curbside pickup service.

Curbside pickup is now available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Library buildings will continue to be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located on the SALT Block at 375 Third Street NE in Hickory. Ridgeview Branch Library is temporarily operating out of the neighboring Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Avenue SW.

Traditional Library To-Go service remains available at both branches. For more information about Hickory Public Library, Library To-Go, and/or curbside pickup, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.