Library, church partner for special gatherings

NEWTON — Are you looking for a fun, outdoor event that welcomes the entire family and offers an evening of entertainment and fellowship?

The Library to Go, the Catawba County Library’s mobile library, will be partnering with Smyrna Church for twice-monthly stopovers in the town of Catawba. These Summer at Smyrna visits will take place on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at 6770 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba.

The first Summer at Smyrna gathering is slated for Friday, May 28 from 5-7 p.m. Next month, the events will take place on Friday, June 11 and Friday, June 25.

At the relaxed outings, you’ll be able to enjoy stories, games, arts and crafts, movies, food, and more. The evening events are free of charge and open to everyone.

To engage people, the Library to Go will supply books for check-out, and church members and volunteers will assist kids who would like to practice reading. They’ll also facilitate book discussions for attendees and participate in read-aloud sessions with children.