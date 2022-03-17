Library celebrates new Family Literacy Center

LONG VIEW — The Catawba County Library System is putting the finishing touches on its new Family Literacy Center located within CleanWave Laundry.

The center is located in Long View, allowing the library to share early literacy resources across the county. Through community partnerships, the library is able to share early literacy tools, story times, and collaborative programs outside of the library.

The Family Literacy Center will be designed to encourage parents and caregivers to practice the five key principles of the Every Child Ready to Read program with resources to prompt singing, talking, reading, writing, and playing. The space will include a child-size reading bench with book bins, a reading carpet, a magnetic whiteboard with gears and letters, a pretend play washer/dryer, and interactive learning toys. The Library to Go Librarian will also be able to use this space to host special story times.

A celebration of the addition of the Family Literacy Center at CleanWave Laundry in Long View is planned from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. The Library to Go will be set up for their monthly Suds & Stories visit. Stop by to check out books, enjoy crafts and activities, and experience the new literacy space. CleanWave Laundry is located at 2720 Second Ave., NW, Hickory.

This project was supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.