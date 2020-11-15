Lexington Home Brands welcomes two new hires to their team

Lexington Home Brands recently hired two new employees to be part of their team; one just graduated from the Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy, the other is joining her family at the business.
Lorena Gill, 28, and Briana Cramer, 19, are both training to sew.
“It’s heartwarming for me to see two young ones who want to come in and get in the business,” Bill McBrayer, human resources manager at Lexington Home Brands, said.
Gill graduated from the CVCC Furniture Academy last month and chose to start her career at Lexington Home Brands in Hildebran. “I heard there was good money,” she said. “I know a lot of people that do this and it seemed interesting.”
Gill said attending the furniture academy before starting her job helped her feel more comfortable. “I was familiar with just about everything they put me on,” she said. “I knew the basics. I had to learn the styles, because every company has their own styles.”
Cramer’s siblings also work at Lexington. “I’ve seen them being treated good here,” she said.
Cramer started right away instead of going to the Furniture Academy first.
Cramer said she thinks she might have a bit of an advantage starting without experience. “I don’t have somebody else’s lessons in my head of I should be this way or this way,” she said. Cramer said she’s learning what her employers want from her instead.
She said she found it very easy to learn from others around her.
“I expected more grouchy people.” Cramer said. “They are just so welcoming.”
“Being the new person you expect to be looked down on, but no,” Gill said.
Gill said she always wanted to learn to sew, but thought more about sewing clothes. “I never thought about, ‘Oh, someone has to make this couch,'" she said.
Employees work from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with a half day on Friday. “I love the schedule,” Gill said. “Even if I have overtime, I still get off early on Friday.”
Gill said she has a competitive personality and hopes she can match the abilities of others. “I want to be like that man in cushions that is super fast at his job,” she said. “I want to get my speed up.”
Both Cramer and Gill said they were aware of some of the struggles the furniture industry faced in the Catawba County area during recent years, but they feel good about where they are now.
McBrayer said the furniture industry isn't at all today how it was even in the mid-1990s. "It was dingy," he said. "It was hot in the summer and cold in the winter."
McBrayer said subtle, but great improvements have been made to not just Lexington Home Brands, but to many other furniture factories in the area. LED lighting and air-conditioning have made a world of difference to employees, he said.
He added that many furniture factories took a hard hit during the recession in 2008, but bounced back thanks to the focus on upholstery.
Gill said she sees herself staying in the furniture industry from now on. “I can see myself retiring from here,” she said.
