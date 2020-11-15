Lexington Home Brands welcomes two new hires to their team

She said she found it very easy to learn from others around her.

“I expected more grouchy people.” Cramer said. “They are just so welcoming.”

“Being the new person you expect to be looked down on, but no,” Gill said.

Gill said she always wanted to learn to sew, but thought more about sewing clothes. “I never thought about, ‘Oh, someone has to make this couch,'" she said.

Employees work from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with a half day on Friday. “I love the schedule,” Gill said. “Even if I have overtime, I still get off early on Friday.”

Gill said she has a competitive personality and hopes she can match the abilities of others. “I want to be like that man in cushions that is super fast at his job,” she said. “I want to get my speed up.”

Both Cramer and Gill said they were aware of some of the struggles the furniture industry faced in the Catawba County area during recent years, but they feel good about where they are now.

McBrayer said the furniture industry isn't at all today how it was even in the mid-1990s. "It was dingy," he said. "It was hot in the summer and cold in the winter."