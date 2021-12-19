Letters to Santa: Hickory-area children wish for Legos, yo-yo, dolls and more

Children in the Hickory area penned letters to Santa Claus. The requests were varied but the one constant was a trust in the magic of Christmas.
Please enjoy these letters. Additional letters to Santa will be featured in the paper and online at hickoryrecord.com in the coming week.
Dear Santa,
My name is Callie Winebarger and I am 3 years old. I go to Robbins Preschool with my did Camdyn. My mom and dad says I am a wild child, but I think I have been pretty good this year. For Christmas I would like you to bring me a pink yo-yo, finger family puppets and a Squishmallow pillow. We will leave milk and cookies out for you to snack on. Merry Christmas Santa, fly safe back to the North Pole.
Love, Callie Bee
Dear Santa,
My name is Camdyn Winebarger and I am 5 years old. This is my last year of preschool before I head to kindergarten. I have been a good girl this year. My favorite Christmas movie is The Grinch. I am glad he gave Christmas back! I would like you to bring me a makeup set, a princess doll (Belle for me and Rapunzel for my sister Callie) and a microphone. Say hello to Rudolph and all the other reindeer! Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus!
Love, Camdyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucy and I am 4 ½ years old. I have been very good this year! I would love to have the following for Christmas: new baby doll, Polly Pockets, Legos. We will leave out milk and cookies for you!
Love, Lucy
Dear Santa,
I want a ball pit, rocking horse and a slide. I’m a good girl.
Love, Sabre Starnes
Dear Santa,
This is my first Christmas. I would like a doctor set and a swing set. Mom says I’m gonna be a doctor some day so I’ll start practicing early. Id also like to wish my sweet friend Leahbugg whose carrying my girlfriend a Merry Christmas and to bring my unborn girlfriend a gift from you. Thank you and see you soon!
P.S. My elf is my best friend
Love, Baby Sayyid Elhadad
Dear Santa,
This is Willow. I’d like to first thank you for my wish come true for a new family. I love having a Mom, Dad, and bonus a baby brother. I would like some Anime Stuff, Anime blanket, a new phone, and anything you feel like bringing me. Please bring Gigi and Uncle J something special. Hope you have a good Christmas!
Love, Willow DuCharme
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year, so I think I should be rewarded with presents! So here’s my list: a doctor Blippi, a Bingo plushi, a new Hot Wheels car and a train commander Barney.
Also, if you could wrap them in blue sparkle wrapping paper, I’d really like that.
Your pal, Judah Lewis
Dear Santa,
This is Elvis Justin! All I want for Christmas is Elvis stuff, after all I am Elvis Justin. I also want everyone to come see me, the famous Elvis Justin at Roma Pizza so that can help me earn some Elvis Cash Money. Bring my mom new clothes.
Love, Justin Strickland
Dear Santa,
I want clothes, I want toys like FGTV and board games, I want basketball color blue, I want jumbo pop it Pikachu and Santa, I want a new tablet, I want gloves and hat, I want stuffed animal dog, I want games for the Switch.
Love, Aiden John Stuebe