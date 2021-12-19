Letters to Santa: Hickory-area children wish for Legos, yo-yo, dolls and more

Children in the Hickory area penned letters to Santa Claus. The requests were varied but the one constant was a trust in the magic of Christmas.

Please enjoy these letters. Additional letters to Santa will be featured in the paper and online at hickoryrecord.com in the coming week.

Dear Santa,

My name is Callie Winebarger and I am 3 years old. I go to Robbins Preschool with my did Camdyn. My mom and dad says I am a wild child, but I think I have been pretty good this year. For Christmas I would like you to bring me a pink yo-yo, finger family puppets and a Squishmallow pillow. We will leave milk and cookies out for you to snack on. Merry Christmas Santa, fly safe back to the North Pole.

Love, Callie Bee

Dear Santa,

My name is Camdyn Winebarger and I am 5 years old. This is my last year of preschool before I head to kindergarten. I have been a good girl this year. My favorite Christmas movie is The Grinch. I am glad he gave Christmas back! I would like you to bring me a makeup set, a princess doll (Belle for me and Rapunzel for my sister Callie) and a microphone. Say hello to Rudolph and all the other reindeer! Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus!