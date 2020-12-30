Lessons from past 20 years: Catawba County economy found strength in diversity

Berry, who has served as manager at either Hickory or the county for most of the last 20 years, said it is easier now to bring in new companies that it was before.

“Once you recruit or grow an industry in one of those sectors here in Catawba County, other companies in that same sector start seeing you as a viable place to locate,” Berry said. “So you have a tendency to not just get one new company or new sector but you tend to get two or three companies in that same sector.”

A look at the future

What’s in store for the local economy in the coming years?

Millar and Berry are optimistic that the county stands to benefit in the post-COVID world.

“I think we as a nation have recognized that there are some really critical things that need to be made here — PPE, drug components, things like that that we need as a country to keep here and have total control of,” Berry said.

Given its roots in manufacturing, Berry said Catawba County would be well positioned to play a role in filling that need.