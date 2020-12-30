Lessons from past 20 years: Catawba County economy found strength in diversity

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the local economy, many of Catawba County’s economic development leaders say the economy of today is fundamentally stronger than it was 20 years ago.
That conclusion is not immediately clear from looking at the data of the last 20 years.
Even as the population has increased from roughly 141,700 people in 2000 to nearly 160,000 now, the total workforce has fallen.
In 2000, there were nearly 101,900 people employed across all industries in the county, according to state data for the second quarter of that year.
The workforce has still not reached its turn-of-the-century peak. The closest it got was when the total number employed surpassed 89,000 in 2019 before falling to roughly 78,200 under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said the drop is a testament to both the severity of the 2000s recessions in the area and the increasing age of the population.
Manufacturing was the largest economic sector in the county by far in 2000, accounting for 42% of county employment.
The sector had such a large influence on the economy that retail, health care, hospitality and wholesale trade — the next four largest sectors of the economy by employment — combined employed two-thirds of the number of people in manufacturing.
Manufacturing is still the top sector by employment in 2020. Dellinger said the manufacturing sector in the county is still about three times larger than the national average.
However, the percentage of people employed in manufacturing is well below what it was 20 years ago.
Manufacturing now makes up 27% of county employment and is more than balanced by sectors like retail, health care and hospitality.
It’s precisely that shift to a more diverse economy, however, that leaders see as a major source of the area’s current economic strength.
Diversification and the path to a stronger economy
The manufacturing economy of 2000 in the county was dominated by three industries: furniture, textiles and cable for telecommunications.
A succession of blows — the bursting of the dotcom bubbles around the same time the movement of furniture and textile jobs overseas was accelerating — combined with the recessions of the 2000s severely weakened the economy, said Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corp.
The county’s economy hit its lowest point in 2010, a year where the number of employed in the county fell below 77,500.
Millar said it was evident that the economy needed to change well before it hit bottom. The economy needed diversification.
That diversification has been ongoing for years and is evident in the growing importance of various service sectors.
One benefit of having growth in more sectors is that it makes the area better able to handle downturns, said Millar and Catawba County Manager Mick Berry.
Berry also said there are some potential downsides to growth in service industries.
“I think if there’s a negative it’s that manufacturing has traditionally been a little higher wage so you’re losing a little bit of the higher wage jobs and potentially replacing them with service sector jobs which may not be as high paying,” Berry said.
He noted that trend is not universal and there are service sector positions that pay well.
Diversification is also apparent within the manufacturing sector.
Furniture, textiles and cable remain significant, but leaders also point to other industries that have emerged or have growth potential in the county.
Berry pointed to the Trivium Corporate Center, the business park off Startown Road being jointly developed by the county and city of Hickory, as a showcase for how the area’s manufacturing sector has evolved.
The park’s first three tenants include fiber optic manufacturer Corning, a company with existing ties to the county, alongside newer industries represented by automotive parts maker Cataler and German radiopharmaceutical producer ITM.
Berry, who has served as manager at either Hickory or the county for most of the last 20 years, said it is easier now to bring in new companies that it was before.
Kevin's Memorable Stories of 2020
A rainstorm that claimed the lives of six Alexander County residents. An explosion at a hydrogen plant that shook the homes and psyches of a neighborhood. A visit from the president in the waning days of the campaign.
These are a few of the memorable stories from reporter Kevin Griffin that appeared in the Hickory Daily Record in 2020. Read through the stories below to revisit these important moments for the Hickory area.
Damage from heavy rainfall has imposed a financial and psychological burden on residents across Hickory. These residents said they have been f…
In the weeks after an explosion occurred at a hydrogen plant in their neighborhood, Long View residents talked about the lingering damage to t…
The decision to lay off several employees in the parks department as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic drew an angry response from some reside…
President Donald Trump chose the Hickory Regional Airport as the site of one of his final campaign rallies before Election Day. He spoke to an…
Six people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed in Alexander County as a result of severe flooding in November. The storm caused widesprea…
“Once you recruit or grow an industry in one of those sectors here in Catawba County, other companies in that same sector start seeing you as a viable place to locate,” Berry said. “So you have a tendency to not just get one new company or new sector but you tend to get two or three companies in that same sector.”
A look at the future
What’s in store for the local economy in the coming years?
Millar and Berry are optimistic that the county stands to benefit in the post-COVID world.
“I think we as a nation have recognized that there are some really critical things that need to be made here — PPE, drug components, things like that that we need as a country to keep here and have total control of,” Berry said.
Given its roots in manufacturing, Berry said Catawba County would be well positioned to play a role in filling that need.
A project aimed at testing and prototyping personal protective equipment (PPE) is underway in Conover as part of a $14.3 million state-funded partnership between the Manufacturing Solutions Center and the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College.
Millar also identified other trends that could help Catawba County, including growing interest in the Southeast in general as a place people want to move and the potential for an increase in remote work following the pandemic.
As technology allows people to move where they want, Catawba County could prove to be an attractive destination, Millar said.
He pointed to downtown revitalization efforts, additions of amenities like bike trails and the growth of breweries as factors that might lead people in an increasingly mobile workforce to choose the county.
“As this pandemic has shown people, they get to work where they want to work now,” Millar said. “I think that particularly Catawba County is going to benefit from these unique circumstances that we’ve been positioning (ourselves) for.”
Some of the area’s most important challenges have to do with the way the manufacturing sector has changed over the last 20 years.
Increased technology has changed the skills needed for manufacturing. At the same time, technical advances allow for increased output with fewer workers.
Tony Whitener, special projects director at the Manufacturing Solutions Center, said even though there are fewer manufacturing jobs now, the jobs that do exist are higher quality at least in part because of the greater reliance on technology as opposed to manual labor.
Whitener said finding and creating a workforce that is large enough and well-trained enough is the defining challenge for manufacturers at this point.
Finding ways to get younger people into manufacturing has proved especially difficult.
“They realize they need to bring youth into their processes but they’re struggling,” Whitener said. “The folks are wired differently, if you will. Every generation is wired differently but this one, we haven’t quite figured out yet.”
He said part of the problem is a stigma around manufacturing.
Even within Catawba County itself, there are examples of parents or grandparents turning young people away from manufacturing because of their negative association with the field following the downturn, Whitener said.
He said part of the center’s work has been dispelling myths about manufacturing and showing how the work is different than it was 20 years ago.
Efforts by local government and economic development partners in recent years have focused heavily on persuading and preparing young people to work in local industries.
Danny Hearn, who served as president of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce from 2004 to 2016, recalled some of those efforts.
They included publishing magazines with information on local companies that were given to high school students and their parents.
The chamber partnered with organizations like Catawba Valley Community College to go into local schools to teach children about the local economy.
“We wanted to make sure we had a pipeline ongoing from kindergarten on that started understanding the economy and what was here and what the job opportunities were,” Hearn said.
Those efforts would later develop into the K-64 partnership of local government and other stakeholders to foster workforce development at all ages.
Dellinger said initiatives like K-64 will be critical to prepare the area to meet the economic demands in coming years.
“When I think about K-64 and the lifetime learning, that’s really what’s going to be needed because the jobs of tomorrow, people haven’t even thought about that yet so you constantly have to keep your skills up and change your skills as the world changes around you,” Dellinger said.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.