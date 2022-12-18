Leslie Keller executive director of Landmarks Society

HICKORY — The Hickory Landmarks Society announced that Leslie Keller of Conover has been appointed executive director. Keller, who has been employed at the nonprofit Hickory Landmarks Society for 21 years, will replace retiring executive director Patrick Daily.

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected as your new executive director”, said Keller. “…and to keep the Hickory Landmarks Society a thriving part of the Hickory community."

Keller is a native of Conover. She is an academically trained career museum professional, author, genealogist, and historian with a B.A. in history from Lenoir-Rhyne University, an M.A. in history from Wake Forest University, and an M.A. in public history and museum studies from Middle Tennessee State University. Her early professional work experience included curator at Traveler’s Rest Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, and collections manager at Belle Meade Plantation in Nashville. More recently, beginning in 2001 Keller served the Hickory Landmarks Society in various skilled positions, including curator of collections, education coordinator, and assistant administrator.

An executive search committee was formed last summer and conducted interviews. “There were a number of qualified candidates”, said Hickory Landmarks Society Board President Robin Robertson. “The feeling was unanimous that Leslie was our natural successor. We are very pleased.”