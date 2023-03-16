Leprechaun hunt on Friday

The leprechauns will take over downtown Valdese in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day this week.

The third annual Lucky Leprechaun Hunt is set for Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Search downtown, from Italy Street to the Old Rock School, for one of the little green tricksters.

If you are lucky enough to find one, bring him to the tourism office in the Old Rock School for a prize.

There will be 200 leprechauns waiting to be found, the town said in a release. Limit one leprechaun per child.

The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W., in Valdese.

Comedy at Hickory Community Theatre

“The Play That Goes Wrong” will begin a nine-performance run this weekend at the Hickory Community Theatre. The first performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

It’s a play about an inept British theater company struggling to mount their largest production ever, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” Their plans go awry as absolutely everything that could possibly go wrong does.

Performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong” are Friday through April 1 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The Hickory Community Theatre is located at 30 Third St. NW, in Hickory.

Play opening in Newton

Hop aboard the No. 5 bus at The Green Room in their production of “Last Stop on Market Street.” The show’s first performance is Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The show is an adaptation of Matt de la Peña’s book of the same name.

“Last Stop on Market Street” takes you on a journey with CJ, a young girl from the suburbs. She’s staying with her nana in Santa Ana. The food, the people, the noise of the city is too much for her. She wants to stay inside, comforted by her electronic gadgets.

Her nana wants CJ to see the world around her. So, they board the bus for a musical joyride that opens CJ’s eyes to more than video games. Through this journey, CJ learns lessons in kindness, gratitude and appreciating the good in others.

Performances will be March 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. The box office is open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children ages 12 or younger. The Green Room Community Theater is located at 10 S. Main Ave., in Newton.

Hike to Granite Falls

The Granite Falls Historical Association will host a hike to the falls that gave the town its name. People wishing to attend will meet at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Following the hike, the museum will be open for tours. Visitors will be able to check out a special exhibit featuring historical photos from the collection of Eddie Sipes. The historical association will provide snacks, water and coffee. To register for the event, contact Linda Crowder by phone or text at 828-496-2835.

The Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum is located at 107 Falls Ave. in Granite Falls.