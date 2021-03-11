Leprechaun hunt, extended library hours and more

Leprechaun hunt in Valdese
In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, 100 lucky leprechauns have taken over downtown Valdese.
From March 10-17, 100 leprechauns will be hidden along Main Street in Valdese, between Italy and Praley streets. These leprechauns will be approximately 8 inches tall, and dressed in green.
Those lucky enough to find a leprechaun can exchange it at the Old Rock School for a special pot of gold. Prizes can be collected during regular office hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 828-879-2129.
The Town of Valdese asks that leprechaun hunters be ages 3-15 and limit one prize per child so that many hunters will have a chance to find a leprechaun. Leprechauns will not be hidden inside, only outside in public areas of downtown. Clues for finding those sneaky visitors in green will be provided on the Town of Valdese Facebook Page (facebook.com/valdesenc).
For more information, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129. A full list of businesses and downtown features can also be found at downtownvaldese.com
Library extends hours
Beginning Monday, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will extend its operating hours.
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup for Library To-Go items will be available during all library hours at the Patrick Beaver main facility.
The Ridgeview Branch of Hickory Public Library will continue to operate at its current hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All previously announced operational changes due to COVID-19 will remain in place.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is on the SALT Block at 375 Third St. NE. Ridgeview Branch Library is temporarily relocated to Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW.
For more information about Hickory Public Library, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.
Green Room to hold auditions
“Steel Magnolias” will be featured at the Green Room Theatre in Newton this summer. The timeless Southern classic by Robert Harling gives us a peek into the lives of a small group of friends as they visit Truvy’s beauty shop to help each other through life with plenty of heart and plenty of humor ... as only Southern women can do.
Director David Townsend is looking for a cast that includes six women: two women in the 21-29 age range and four women in the 40s-70s age range. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No prepared monologues are required.
Auditions will be held in person in the gallery of The Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S. Main Ave. in Newton on the evenings of March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. Enter through the front doors of the building (on South Main Avenue).
Interested actresses only need to attend one night of auditions. Following the CDC guidelines, temperatures will be checked, masks must be worn, and everyone will remain more than 6 feet apart.
Cast members must be available for all performances which are scheduled for June 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20. If you have any questions, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit its website at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
Inaugural spring festival announced
Make plans to attend the inaugural Spring FarmFest & Artisan Fair at Catawba Farms in Newton on Saturday, May 15, from noon to 6 p.m.
The event features artisans from around the region, food and beverage vendors, and live music held on its 34-acre historic farm.
The debut of two fermented beverages highlights the event. A limited-edition spring wine and craft beer, both developed by the owners of Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, will be available for purchase.
Artisans who would like to vend should visit farmfest.catawbafarms.com for details, or call 980-858-5296.
Spring FarmFest is the latest addition to the nearly $2.7 million agritourism project in Catawba County founded by partners and friends Michael Waltuch, Twyla Deese and Dennis Baucom. Designed as more than just a place to enjoy locally crafted beverages, visitors are encouraged to bring the family and leashed pets, move about on the property and visit with the farm’s growing collection of animals.
Currently in residence are goats, rabbits, pigs, chickens, Henry and Henrietta the peacocks, a zonkey — a cross between a donkey and zebra — a horse and a few free-range cats and dogs. Spring FarmFest attendees can also enjoy the farm’s eco-friendly outdoor ice skating rink, the most recent recreational amenity added to the property this winter.
Sponsored by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, Spring FarmFest is free to attend. However, no outside food or beverages permitted as there will be a selection of both available for purchase on site.