Leprechaun hunt, extended library hours and more

The Ridgeview Branch of Hickory Public Library will continue to operate at its current hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All previously announced operational changes due to COVID-19 will remain in place.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is on the SALT Block at 375 Third St. NE. Ridgeview Branch Library is temporarily relocated to Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW.

For more information about Hickory Public Library, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.

Green Room to hold auditions

“Steel Magnolias” will be featured at the Green Room Theatre in Newton this summer. The timeless Southern classic by Robert Harling gives us a peek into the lives of a small group of friends as they visit Truvy’s beauty shop to help each other through life with plenty of heart and plenty of humor ... as only Southern women can do.

Director David Townsend is looking for a cast that includes six women: two women in the 21-29 age range and four women in the 40s-70s age range. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No prepared monologues are required.