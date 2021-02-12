Lent at Lunch services will be held outdoors

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and the Hickory Area Ministers will host their annual Lent at Lunch series beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17. The series began several years ago out of a desire to bring the community together across racial and denominational lines.

All services this year will be held outdoors and will begin at noon each Wednesday during Lent, followed by a light drive-thru to-go lunch provided by the host church. Donations for the meal will be accepted. Services should last about 30 minutes and are ideal for those coming on their lunch hour. Attendees are asked to practice safe distancing and wear a mask.

This year Discovery Church, located at 2201 Startown Road, Newton, will serve as the host church for the first three services. Guest proclaimers include: Feb. 17, Minister Chris Sims, Exodus Missionary Outreach Church; Feb. 24, the Rev. Diane Conley, pastor, Mt. Pisgah AME Church; March 3, the Rev. Cassandra Rawls, pastor, Hartzell UMC and McQueens Chapel UMC.