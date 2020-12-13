Lenoir woman's viral fame lands her on 'Ellen'

In late July, a week or two after the video was posted, Carlton got a message on Facebook: a producer from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" wanted to talk about a possible appearance.

After their initial contact, where the producer told Carlton she could be featured as a guest on the popular talk show, it was months before they spoke about it again.

On Nov. 24, Carlton got the call. The producer said Carlton was being considered among three viral internet sensations to be featured on the show. She had to be interviewed by two executive producers. She came home to a package the next day with expensive audio equipment and instructions to prepare it all for the call.

At noon on Monday Nov. 30, she got on a video call where someone checked her internet connection, video quality and sound. Later that night, she got on the call, ready to speak with the producers.

The screen went black.

When it came back on, Degeneres herself was greeting her in front of a live audience.

Carlton was shocked. Her face shows it. She went from a calm, soft smile, to a look of shock as she realized who was on the screen — her eyes widened, she yelled and jumped back.