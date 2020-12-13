Lenoir woman's viral fame lands her on 'Ellen'

LaRhonda Carlton was stressed at her second job as a supervisor in a restaurant this summer.
When the Caldwell County Schools employee and well-known singer gets worked up, she uses her voice to calm her down.
That day, she switched on some music while helping in the kitchen and belted out “Rise Up,” a song by Andra Day, effortlessly reaching the highs and lows of the song — all while filling food orders.
“It’s kind of sort of like a destresser for me,” Carlton said. “No one there really knew that I sang or that I could sing. ... Everyone thought it was the radio playing.”
One waitress, Laken Harrold, at the Wilkesboro restaurant Carlton was working at part-time, turned the corner into the kitchen and realized the music was Carlton’s own voice. Unbeknownst to Carlton, she started filming on her phone.
Then, Harrold shared the scene on social media including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. It took off, Carlton said.
Over the coming days and weeks, the number of shares, likes and reactions the video got grew and grew. The video now has 1.4 million views on TikTok alone.
@lakenharrold
This woman has the voice of an angel! Someone please make her famous❤️ ##angle ##NC ##shecansingchallenge ##chillbumps ##iwishicouldsing ##work ##concert♬ original sound - Laken Harrold
Viral fame isn’t completely new to Carlton. Videos of her singing have gained traction on social media in the past, she said, but this was different.
In late July, a week or two after the video was posted, Carlton got a message on Facebook: a producer from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" wanted to talk about a possible appearance.
After their initial contact, where the producer told Carlton she could be featured as a guest on the popular talk show, it was months before they spoke about it again.
Support Local Journalism
On Nov. 24, Carlton got the call. The producer said Carlton was being considered among three viral internet sensations to be featured on the show. She had to be interviewed by two executive producers. She came home to a package the next day with expensive audio equipment and instructions to prepare it all for the call.
At noon on Monday Nov. 30, she got on a video call where someone checked her internet connection, video quality and sound. Later that night, she got on the call, ready to speak with the producers.
The screen went black.
When it came back on, Degeneres herself was greeting her in front of a live audience.
Carlton was shocked. Her face shows it. She went from a calm, soft smile, to a look of shock as she realized who was on the screen — her eyes widened, she yelled and jumped back.
“I had no no idea, none whatsoever, that was going to happen,” Carlton said,
Ellen interviewed Carlton about her success. Then, she gave Carlton $10,000.
Since the interview aired Carlton’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing, she said. Friends, family and distant acquaintances were all excited for her. It’s been a moment of hope during a difficult year, she said.
She hopes others watch the video of her singing and feel the same way.
“I think that in this time, when everyone’s stress levels are high and anxieties high, I guess it’s just a ray of sunshine and brings some hope,” Carlton said.
Carlton can be found on TikTok at @Gbudie.
Five memorable business stories of 2020
This year, business has looked a lot different. Amid it all, I was still able to write about our local businesses, as well as how the coronavirus affected them.
Here are a few of my favorite pieces: the reopening of Charolais Steakhouse, a Hickory institution; the early impacts of the coronavirus on local furniture supply chains; the goal of a furniture manufacturer; a Conover manufacturer's effort to provide masks in a pandemic; and the closing of Shell's Bar-B-Q, a beloved restaurant that held a special place in the lives of its owners.
A bar decorated with hundreds of pennies curves out of the wall on one end of the freshly renovated Charolais Steakhouse.
Local furniture companies with connections to China and Asia are gearing up for the potential impact of the coronavirus. The new respiratory v…
Eric Fulcher’s long legs carry him in swift strides through his furniture plant.
A week and a half ago, Jordan Schindler’s company made medicated fabric for socks, compression sleeves, gloves and workout clothing. Its focus…
It was with great apprehension that Blake “Bee” and Lisa Watts shut the doors on Shell’s Bar-B-Q for good on Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.