Lenoir woman's Coca-Cola memorabilia collection earns Guinness World Records title

In 1990, Debbie Indicott visited a red and white Coca-Cola themed diner in Las Vegas. Her home in Lenoir was the same red and white colors. A touch of Coca-Cola memorabilia would fit perfectly, she decided.

Indicott flew home with a glitzy, rotating Coca-Cola lamp on her lap.

In the last three decades, she’s collected 2,443 items. Her compilation has been officially named the world’s largest Coca-Cola collection by Guinness World Records.

The lamp was just the start. After that, Indicott bought as much Coca-Cola memorabilia as she could get her hands on. She visited antique stores, flea markets and thrift stores, always with an eye out for a flash of Coca-Cola’s red and white design.

The collection spread from the kitchen into other rooms as it grew.

“I just kept adding and adding and adding,” Indicott said.

In the early days of her collecting, she grabbed a lot of smaller stuff when she was out with her family or running errands. She was busy raising her children and working. Indicott didn’t have as much time to focus on her collection.

It wasn’t until the early 2000s, after her children were older and she retired, that Indicott’s collecting blossomed.