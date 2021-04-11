Lenoir woman's Coca-Cola memorabilia collection earns Guinness World Records title

In 1990, Debbie Indicott visited a red and white Coca-Cola themed diner in Las Vegas. Her home in Lenoir was the same red and white colors. A touch of Coca-Cola memorabilia would fit perfectly, she decided.
Indicott flew home with a glitzy, rotating Coca-Cola lamp on her lap.
In the last three decades, she’s collected 2,443 items. Her compilation has been officially named the world’s largest Coca-Cola collection by Guinness World Records.
The lamp was just the start. After that, Indicott bought as much Coca-Cola memorabilia as she could get her hands on. She visited antique stores, flea markets and thrift stores, always with an eye out for a flash of Coca-Cola’s red and white design.
The collection spread from the kitchen into other rooms as it grew.
“I just kept adding and adding and adding,” Indicott said.
In the early days of her collecting, she grabbed a lot of smaller stuff when she was out with her family or running errands. She was busy raising her children and working. Indicott didn’t have as much time to focus on her collection.
It wasn’t until the early 2000s, after her children were older and she retired, that Indicott’s collecting blossomed.
When she and her husband moved into their current house in Lenoir, her collection took over their basement. They added green carpet to match the classic glass bottles and put wood on the walls — which are now covered in signs and posters.
Indicott personally bought many items in the collection, but not all. She got bottles from her parents, who owned a gas station at one point. She found a collectible sign down a hill behind her in-law’s store. Friends, co-workers and family have bought her Coca-Cola items as presents.
Each gets logged into a book.
Through the years, Indicott kept track of each item she collected, including the date she bought it, the price and what it’s worth, she said.
Some items are worth more than others — both in value and sentiment, she said.
Bottles from her parents’ store, gifts from co-workers and older items hold a place in her heart, Indicott said.
A stuffed Coca-Cola themed dog given to her daughter by another collector is enshrined in Indicott’s basement — a memory of a collecting moment she shared with her daughter.
Some of her favorite items are 188 editions of National Geographic magazine with Coca-Cola advertisements in them, she said. She hunted for years to get every edition.
Indicott’s oldest items include a late 1890-1904-era bottle carrier, a 1900-1920-era rare Coke bottle and a 1907 leather wallet, she said.
She’s learned how to date items and know their worth through her collecting. She’s learned through books, research and shopping.
Indicott also learns from the vast community of Coca-Cola collectors around the country. She’s part of several groups that meet annually in North Carolina, Atlanta and nationally, she said.
During the pandemic, she had time to complete the requirements to submit for the Guinness World Record.
“I’m probably the only crazy one that went through the work of documenting everything,” Indicott said, noting that she recognizes others have large Coca-Cola collections, too.
It took a month to document her collection properly to send to Guinness, she said. By the Guinness guidelines, Indicott has 2,028 items — they do not count repeated items or handmade items. Indicott submitted for the record in October. She received her certificate in February.
“I’m kind of looking forward to when the (Guinness World Records) book comes next year,” Indicott said. “I can’t wait to get the book. That’s my next goal.”
Indicott has no plans to slow down her collecting. The only thing standing in her way is space.
“I need more space because I’m out of space where I’m at,” she said. “I’m now at the point where I can buy old machines and displays and old signs, but I need more room.”
Indicott’s official record page can be found on the Guinness World Records website.