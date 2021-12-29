 Skip to main content
Lenoir woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
NC LOTTERY

Lenoir woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

A Caldwell County woman won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Annie Polk, of Lenoir, bought a Wild Cash Multiplier ticket at a Run-In at a Citgo gas station on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir, a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery said.

She collected her prize on Tuesday in Raleigh. After federal and state withholdings, Polk took home $141,501, the release said.

The Wild Cash Multiplier game launched in October with six total $200,000 top prizes available to win. Two $200,000 prizes have been won and four remain.

