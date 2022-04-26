 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lenoir woman wins $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket

A Caldwell County woman won a $426,000 prize from a lucky $25 scratch-off ticket.

Lois Cook of Lenoir bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket at Jason Mart on Wilkesboro Boulevard, a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery said. The ticket won her a $1 million prize, the highest prize possible from the Spectacular Riches game.

Cook decided to take the lump sum of $600,000, which came to $426,000 after taxes.

There are eight total $1 million Spectacular Riches tickets and five remain, the news release said. 

