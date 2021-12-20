 Skip to main content
Lenoir woman dies in head-on collision in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY

A Lenoir woman died in a head-on collision on U.S. 64 in Alexander County.

A 2005 Kia Sedona was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Caldwell Pond Road on Friday when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a westbound 2014 Mazda 5 Sport. The Mazda ran off the road and overturned, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Mazda, Heather Regina Hanck, 34, of Lenoir, died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia, Anna Jessica Wallace, 39, of Lenoir, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital by EMS, law enforcement said.

Investigating troopers are working with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office concerning charges, the release said.

