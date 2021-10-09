 Skip to main content
Lenoir urges residents to boil water
The city of Lenoir issued a boil water advisory Saturday morning to ensure water is safe following low pressure in the water system.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute, according to the post on the city’s Facebook page. The advisory applies to city of Lenoir, Baton Water Corp., Caldwell County, Joyceton Waterworks and Sawmills water customers.

In a follow-up comment to the original post, the city announced that it will likely be able to end the advisory around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, but officials are asking residents to keep following it until the advisory officially lifts.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

