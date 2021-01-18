Lenoir to get more than 100 new apartments

LENOIR — Construction is underway on two multifamily housing projects that will add more than 100 new apartments to the City of Lenoir.

Yorke Lawson and Tom Niemann, owners of Blue Bell Lenoir, LLC, are building 46 market-rate apartments in the old Lenoir Cotton Mill/Blue Bell, Inc. plant on College Avenue in downtown. Mark Morgan, owner of MC Morgan & Associates, INC, has broken ground on a 68-unit, affordable-housing project located between Wilkesboro Boulevard Lower Creek Drive. Both developments should be complete by the end of the year.

The Blue Bell apartments will be one- and two-bedroom units. The property will have storage, a fitness center for residents, and on-site parking. Residents will also have key fob access to the parking area. The building is located at the intersection of College Avenue and Underdown Avenue SW. Lawson said they hope to have their certificate of occupancy by the end of September this year.

"The project is all about historic preservation and community development, both of which lead to economic growth," Lawson said.

Given the design and the proximity to downtown, Lawson said he didn't think it would be difficult to rent 46 market-rate units once the apartments were finished.