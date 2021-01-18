Lenoir to get more than 100 new apartments

LENOIR — Construction is underway on two multifamily housing projects that will add more than 100 new apartments to the City of Lenoir.
Yorke Lawson and Tom Niemann, owners of Blue Bell Lenoir, LLC, are building 46 market-rate apartments in the old Lenoir Cotton Mill/Blue Bell, Inc. plant on College Avenue in downtown. Mark Morgan, owner of MC Morgan & Associates, INC, has broken ground on a 68-unit, affordable-housing project located between Wilkesboro Boulevard Lower Creek Drive. Both developments should be complete by the end of the year.
The Blue Bell apartments will be one- and two-bedroom units. The property will have storage, a fitness center for residents, and on-site parking. Residents will also have key fob access to the parking area. The building is located at the intersection of College Avenue and Underdown Avenue SW. Lawson said they hope to have their certificate of occupancy by the end of September this year.
"The project is all about historic preservation and community development, both of which lead to economic growth," Lawson said.
Given the design and the proximity to downtown, Lawson said he didn't think it would be difficult to rent 46 market-rate units once the apartments were finished.
"There are plenty of people who work in Lenoir that would live in Lenoir if they could find apartments they want to rent in the city," Lawson said. "Let’s hope it is the success we all envision, 46 market-rate, beautiful apartments a tenth of a mile from downtown. I believe that will draw a lot of interest."
Morgan's development, known as Kattz Corner, will offer 68, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The complex will have a 3,600-square-foot clubhouse, a fitness center, a computer lab, a "Tot Lot", and a large commons area for residents. Maintenance staff and property managers will be on-site. At least 10% of the lower units will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible. The apartments will have vehicle access from Wilkesboro Boulevard and pedestrian-only access from Lower Creek Drive. The units should be available to rent at the start of next year.
"Communities need diversity in the types of housing available for residents," Morgan said. "Many times, single-family housing is not a good fit for older people who are downsizing or for younger people just starting out. Developments like Kattz Corner provide options for people who want to downsize, but still stay in the community, and those moves open up other housing in the community."
Morgan said that generally 30 percent of his tenants in a market like Lenoir are over 65.