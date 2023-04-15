LENOIR — Lenoir resident Emma Finnen has received a highly sought-after internship at Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum in Solsberry, Indiana, for this summer. She currently serves as outreach coordinator for the Caldwell Arts Council, education coordinator for the Western NC Sculpture Center, and studio assistant for Wishful Thinking Pottery Studio.

As one on the “hot rod list” for the competitive internship, Finnen was selected based on professional recommendations from fellow sculptors and her experience in the detailed preparation and coordination of WNCSC’s three to four yearly iron castings.

During the career-advancing internship, the sculptor will assist with Sculpture Trails’ intense casting schedule of two per week for an entire month. As part of the process, it will offer opportunities to learn various mold making and casting techniques, iron blast furnace operation, finishing processes for cast iron, public sculpture installation techniques, concrete pad casting, basic woodworking, and museum grounds maintenance. She also will assist in other capacities such as helping visiting artists with creating new works, and in teaching classes, sculpture restoration, and leading museum tours.

Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum was founded in 2002 and brings outdoor sculpture and art education to their community through various hands-on workshops, services, and programs. Over 150 large-scale sculptures created by artists from around the world are exhibited in the park. Find more information at https://sculpturetrails.com/.