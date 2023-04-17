What started as a capstone project for a group of Lenoir-Rhyne University students blossomed into a partnership that is taking root on campus between the university and a local nonprofit, VOICE (Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts).

The assignment was for a team of students to build a website and database, said VOICE founder and president Marcia Hubbard. The students didn’t stop there. The group created a short documentary about the organization and installed five shoe drop-off boxes at LR.

The nonprofit’s goal is to help meet the needs of homeless individuals and veterans, according to the website. VOICE specializes in providing shoes for those in need. In November, Hubbard estimated the group has given out more than 500 pairs over the last two years.

The next step will be establishing a chapter of VOICE on campus, said LR student Ringo Nguyen. The college club would volunteer with fundraising efforts, mobile outreaches and shoe donations among other things, Nguyen said.

Hubbard praised the team members for their passion and drive, and said, “It’s amazing to watch how things have grown from (an assignment) with this group. … We’ve got long-term goals of working together.”

Nguyen’s team consists of Brian Kirkland, Joe Maennle and Jordan Shealey. Nguyen accepted a position with the nonprofit as the director of media, marketing and advertising, and Shealey accepted a position as secretary.

“The primary reason I want to continue working with VOICE and helping in their organization’s development is that I can empathize with the challenges of starting an organization or a business, as I envision myself in (Hubbard’s) shoes,” Nguyen said. “By assisting her with VOICE, I am sowing seeds of positive energy and am confident that it will come back to support my own dream of starting a tech company.”

Maennle said he was inspired by Hubbard and vice president Dawud Hughes’ passion for helping others. Kirkland said he had family who served in the military and, “after they got out, (they were) just thrown to the curb.” Part of VOICE’s outreach is serving veterans. Shealey said that during a recent church service, the message was to be selfless and serve others. So when Hubbard asked her to be the secretary, Shealey saw that as an opportunity to serve.

Hughes said the partnership with LR is like watching VOICE come full circle because the club began when Hubbard was a college student at Wilkes Community College.

“It’s really important that the community see that, if you want to implement change in your community, you have to start with those who are going to lead this community,” Hughes said.