Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent for Christians around the world.

Lent is a time to recognize one’s mortality and sinfulness while rejoicing in the opportunities that the Lord provided through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Lenoir-Rhyne University Pastor Todd Cutter said.

Lenoir-Rhyne University held an Ash Wednesday service at 10 a.m. in Grace Chapel. The service featured music from the LR Chapel Choir, a sermon from Pastor Drew Yoos and an ash ceremony led by Cutter.

During the ash ceremony, the congregation lined up in front of the altar. Cutter dipped his finger in a small bowl of black ashes and then drew a small cross on the forehead of each person who came forward.

“The ashes remind us that God created humanity out of dust and we're going to return to that dust,” Cutter said. “The cross reminds us that you're promised resurrection.”

Lent begins 46 days before Easter. Lent lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays. This year, Lent will end on April 8. Easter Sunday is April 9.

Cutter said during Lent some people choose to give up something that is important to them, such as specific food or drink, or give up actions, such as gossiping. Others choose to try to devote themselves to something, such as praying or meditating every day.

“It's just a time to focus on some of those things that separate us from God,” Cutter said. “Or ways that we feel like we can strengthen our relationship with Him.”

Taylor Moore, a senior, said Lent is a time of contemplating your own existence and things you can do to be a better servant of God and lead a happier life. Moore said she is still trying to decide what she will give up for Lent. She said she is leaning toward lessening her time on social media, especially in the mornings and at night.

“(Checking social media is) one the first things you do when you wake up and then right before you go to bed,” Moore said. “I think I'm going to try and stop doing that, because it keeps me up longer and longer. I think that'll make me have an easier life.”

Moore said last year she gave up soda for Lent but found it to be difficult at times.

Abigail Pruitt, a junior at LR, attended the service. “I’ve actually never really practiced (Lent), but I am trying to get more into my faith,” Pruitt said. She added that she has not decided what she will do for Lent.

Cutter said every chapel service at Lenoir-Rhyne University is open to the public. Chapel services are Wednesday at 10 a.m.