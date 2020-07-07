Lenoir-Rhyne University received more than $5 million from small business loan program

Lenoir-Rhyne was one of only two places in Hickory to receive loans in that range. The other, Sherrill Furniture, used the funds to support 500 jobs, according to the data.

Two other businesses were listed as having no jobs retained through the program: JRL Management Inc. and Snyder Paper Corp.

More than 1,000 Hickory businesses have received funding through the program so far, but the names of only a little more than 200 of those businesses were revealed.

The SBA and Treasury Department released two data sets: one for loans under $150,000 and one for loans above that amount. Only organizations receiving more than $150,000 in loans were named in the data release.

The list of named recipients in Hickory ran the gamut from churches and car dealerships to law offices and medical practices.

Restaurants like the Snack Bar and Backstreets and nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley and Adult Life Programs received at least $150,000 from the program. Prominent local contractors like Neill Grading & Construction Co. and David E. Looper & Co. were also named.