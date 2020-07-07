You are the owner of this article.
Lenoir-Rhyne University received more than $5 million from small business loan program
Lenoir-Rhyne University received at least $5 million in loans from a federal program designed to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However. data released by the Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of the Treasury Monday said the money was not used to retain jobs.

Lenoir-Rhyne countered that depiction. Cory Butzin, a marketing communications specialist at the university, said Lenoir-Rhyne used the money to avoid furloughs or layoffs to its 478 employees.

The university was one of 22 businesses or organizations in Hickory to receive loans of at least $1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The data did not disclose exact loan amounts but did include ranges. The university received loans in the range of $5-10 million, according to the data.

Funds through the program can be used for things other than payroll. The SBA website specifically lists paying mortgage interest, rent or utilities as other acceptable uses of funds.

Loans may also be forgiven if funds are used for those acceptable purposes and the organization receiving the loan maintains its workforce. Borrowers must devote at least 60 percent of the funding toward payroll in order for the loan to be forgiven, according to the SBA website.

Lenoir-Rhyne was one of only two places in Hickory to receive loans in that range. The other, Sherrill Furniture, used the funds to support 500 jobs, according to the data.

Two other businesses were listed as having no jobs retained through the program: JRL Management Inc. and Snyder Paper Corp.

More than 1,000 Hickory businesses have received funding through the program so far, but the names of only a little more than 200 of those businesses were revealed.

The SBA and Treasury Department released two data sets: one for loans under $150,000 and one for loans above that amount. Only organizations receiving more than $150,000 in loans were named in the data release.

The list of named recipients in Hickory ran the gamut from churches and car dealerships to law offices and medical practices.

Restaurants like the Snack Bar and Backstreets and nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley and Adult Life Programs received at least $150,000 from the program. Prominent local contractors like Neill Grading & Construction Co. and David E. Looper & Co. were also named.

OneH2, a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel equipment which gained attention in April when an explosion occurred at its building, was also identified as the recipient of between $350,000 and $1 million from the program.

To see the data and get more information about PPP and other federal relief programs, visit sba.gov and follow the “Coronavirus Relief Options” link under the Funding Programs tab.

The PPP will be open through Aug. 8.

Hickory Companies with at least $1 million in PPP loans

The following Hickory-based businesses and other organizations received at least $1 million in federal Payment Protection Program loans:

Affinity Living Group - $2-5 million, 172 jobs retained

American Roller Bearing- $2-5 million, 263 jobs retained

CR Laine Furniture - $1-2 million, 195 jobs retained

Carolina Anesthesia Associates - $1-2 million, 63 jobs retained

Everett Chevrolet - $2-5 million, 153 jobs retained

Graystone Ophthamology Associates - $2-5 million, 228 jobs retained

JRL Management - $1-2 million,  zero jobs retained

King Hickory Furniture - $1-2 million, 216 jobs retained

Klingspor Abrasives - $2-5 million, 391 jobs retained

Kontane - $2-5 million, 263 jobs retained

Lenoir-Rhyne University - $5-10 million, zero jobs retained

Maple Springs Laundry - $1-2 million, 233 jobs retained

Paramount Motor Sales - $1-2 million, 185 jobs retained

R&J Investments of Eden - $2-5 million, 500 jobs retained

Robert Abbey - $1-2 million, 86 jobs retained

Sherrill Furniture - $5-10 million, 500 jobs retained

Shuford Yarns - $2-5 million, 215 jobs retained

Snyder Paper - $2-5 million, zero jobs retained

Tack Automotive - $1-2 million, 121 jobs retained

The Flowers Co. - $1-2 million, 224 jobs retained 

The Mental Health Fund - $1-2 million, 150 jobs retained 

Turbocoating Corp. - $1-2 million, 82 jobs retained 

*Source: Data provided by the Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of the Treasury 

Breaking News